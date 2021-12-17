There are 28,632 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, Friday 17 December 2021, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection and Ministry of Health bulletin. There are also another 120 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 669,160 swabs were processed with a positive rate of 4.27%. The hospitalized with symptoms are 7,520, 182 more than yesterday. The intensive care units employed are 923, 6 more than yesterday.

THE DATA OF THE REGIONS

VENETO – There are 5,577 coronavirus infections in Veneto according to the numbers of the covid bulletin of today, December 17, 2021. “We have also added up cases from previous days”, explains the governor Luca Zaia.

New cases were detected on 108,131 swabs, the incidence is 5.15%. Another 10 deaths were recorded. The positives in the region today are 57,038. Covid patients admitted to hospital are 1,254 (+24). In the non-critical area 1,090 people (+19). In intensive care, 164 patients (+5).

LOMBARDY – There are 5,590 coronavirus infections in Lombardy today, 17 December 2021, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Another 26 deaths have been recorded, bringing the number of victims to 34,694 since the start of the pandemic. The swabs carried out are 146,245, with a positive-swabs ratio of 3.8%. Intensive care admissions are increasing: they are 147 (+1) while there are 1,193 (+8) hospitalized patients not in intensive care.

There are 2,075 new Covid positives recorded in the province of Milan in the last 24 hours, of which 790 in the city of Milan. As for the other provinces, there are 281 cases in Bergamo, in Brescia 561, in Como 339, in Cremona 129, in Lecco 103, in Lodi 139, in Mantua 188, in Monza 590, in Pavia 262, in Sondrio 81 and Varese 562. .

PIEDMONT – There are 2,510 coronavirus infections in Piedmont today, 17 December 2021, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 2 deaths. The new cases (of which 1,228 after antigenic tests) are equal to 3.8% of 65,382 swabs performed, of which 54,846 antigenic. Of the 2,510 new cases, 1,467 were asymptomatic (58.4%).

Patients not in intensive care are 667 (+43 compared to yesterday). There are 53 hospitalized in intensive care (unchanged compared to yesterday). There are 22,563 people in home isolation. The diagnostic swabs processed so far are 10,818,935 (+ 65,382 compared to yesterday), of which 2,597,497 tested negative.

Two deaths of people positive to the Covid-19 test, none of today, were reported by the Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region (please note that the cumulative updated data communicated daily also includes deaths that occurred in the previous days and only subsequently ascertained as Covid deaths).

The recovered patients become a total of 392,167 (+949 compared to yesterday).

TUSCANY – There are 1,227 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, December 17, 2021, according to numbers and data from the region’s covid bulletin anticipated by governor Eugenio Giani. Recorded 4 more deaths.

“The new cases registered in Tuscany today are 1,227 out of 41,539 tests of which 13,234 molecular swabs and 28,305 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 2.95% (11.1% on the first diagnoses). The regional incidence of the last 7 days is 180 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, for the age 0-11 it is 393 “, Giani writes on Telegram, adding that” for weeks the new cases have been increasing throughout Italy, now we are not letting our guard down “.

New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 292,133 (92.8% of total cases). The currently positive are 15,080 today, + 4.7% compared to yesterday. There are 390 hospitalized (19 more than yesterday), of which 55 in intensive care (3 more). There are 4 new deaths recorded: 3 men and one woman with an average age of 87.8 years (1 in Florence, 2 in Arezzo, 1 in Grosseto). A total of 292,133 people recovered (543 more than yesterday, plus 0.2%).

LAZIO – There are 2,121 new infections from Coronavirus today, Friday 17 December 2021, in Lazio according to the covid-19 data of the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 10 deaths in the region. In Rome, there have been 1,157 new cases since yesterday.

In the last 24 hours they have been done, of which 19,454 are molecular and 32,357 are antigenic. Since yesterday 929 people have been healed. Ordinary hospitalizations increased to 828, 23 more than yesterday, while those in intensive care remained unchanged, equal to 111.

In detail, in the ASL Roma 1 there are 365 new cases registered in the last 24 hours and 2 deaths. One death and 679 infections in the Asl Roma 2. While in the Asl Roma 3 there are 113 infections and 1 death. A death also in the Asl Roma 4 where the new infected are 150. While in the Asl Roma 5 the new cases are 166 but 2 deaths. In the ASL Roma 6 there are 118 new infections and 1 death.

In the provinces there are 530 new cases of which 214 in the Asl of Frosinone where there is also 1 death. One death also in the ASL of Latina where there are 180 new infections. In the ASL of Rieti there are 29 new infections but no deaths are recorded as well as in the ASL of Viterbo where there are 107 new cases.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 809 new coronavirus infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia according to today’s bulletin, 17 December. There are also another 7 deaths. More in detail, 701 new infections were detected on 8,384 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 8.36%. In addition, 16,113 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 108 cases (0.67%) were detected.

Today the deaths of 7 people were recorded: specifically, three men aged 77, 76 and 65 from Trieste (who died in hospital), a 78-year-old woman from Pordenone (who died in hospital), a woman from 86 years old from Roveredo (who died in hospital), an 88 year old woman from Budoia (who died in hospital) and finally an 89 year old man from Visco (who died in hospital). The number of people hospitalized in intensive care has dropped to 31, as well as 286 patients in other departments, according to Riccardo Riccardi, the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health.

ABRUZZO – There are 439 coronavirus infections in Abruzzo today, 17 December 2021, according to numbers and data from the region’s bulletin. There is one death. The new cases (aged between 1 and 97 years) bring the total from the beginning of the emergency to 92,471, as reported by the Regional Health Department.

One hundred and eighteen patients (-6 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 17 (+1 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 6247 (+304 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL. In the last 24 hours 4,877 molecular swabs were performed (1,655,326 in total since the start of the emergency) and 11,723 antigen tests (1,526,586).

The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 2.64 percent.

BASILICATA – There are 90 coronavirus infections in Basilicata today, 17 December 2021, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are no deaths. The new cases (86 concern residents) were identified out of a total of 1,244 molecular swabs.

There are 71 recovered or negativized Lucanians. Hospitalizations for Covid are still on the rise, they are 33 (+2): 12 in the Potenza hospital and 21, of which 1 in intensive care, in the one in Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 1,699 (+15). For the vaccination, 4,929 administrations were carried out yesterday, of which over 4,300 are third doses.

So far 441,584 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (79.8 percent of the total population resident in Basilicata, including under 12), 409,674 have completed the vaccination cycle (74 percent) and 111,788 are the third doses (20.2 per cent), for a total of 963,046 administrations carried out.

PUGLIA – There are 662 new infections from Coronavirus today, Friday 17 December 2021 in Puglia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There has been a death since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 22,627 molecular and antigenic swabs were processed.

In the Region at the moment the positives are 6,492. There are 142 hospitalized in Covid ordinary wards, while 26 intensive care units are employed. Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases Bari at 188, Foggia at 130, Lecce and Brindisi, both at 100. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the victims have been 6,933 in Puglia.

SARDINIA – There are 315 new infections from Coronavirus today, Friday 17 December 2021 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there has been a death, a 92 year old from the province of Cagliari. In the last 24 hours, 11,439 swabs, including antigenic and molecular, were processed.

The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 9, 2 more than yesterday, while those in the medical area are 114, 4 less than yesterday. 3,696 people in isolation at home.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 2,507 new infections from Coronavirus today, Friday 17 December in Emilia Romagna, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. 15 people have died since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 40,338 molecular and antigenic swabs were processed, with a positive rate of 6.2%. The average age of new positives today is 39.4 years. In isolation at home 37,093 people in Emilia Romagna.

Since the beginning of the epidemic there have been 13,976 deaths in the Region. The regional RT is 1.15, the incidence of new cases rises to 292 per 100 thousand inhabitants, the occupancy of ordinary Covid beds is 11% and that of beds in intensive care at 10%. Emilia-Romagna is therefore confirmed in the white area: the transition from color to yellow is in fact determined by the simultaneous exceeding of the safety threshold envisaged for the last three parameters, i.e. 50/100 thousand the incidence, 15% the employment of Covid departments, 10% that of intensive care.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 526 new cases; followed by Modena (374), Reggio Emilia (353) and Rimini (302). Then Parma (213), Ravenna (199), Ferrara (122), Forlì (119). Then Piacenza (113), Cesena (112) and, finally, the Imola district (74).

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. A total of 7,957,629 doses were administered at 3 pm; out of the total, 3,584,713 people have completed the vaccination cycle. The third doses are 968.547.

CALABRIA – There are 573 new coronavirus infections today 17 December 2021 in Calabria, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 6 deaths.

The 573 new infections were detected on 8,363 swabs carried out. +214 are the healed. In total 1,542 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The bulletin also records +353 currently positive, +351 in isolation, +4 hospitalized (for a total of 208) and, finally, -2 intensive care (for a total of 18).

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 83 new infections from Coronavirus today, Friday 17 December 2021, in Valle d’Aosta according to the covid-19 data of the latest bulletin of the Region. There has been no death since yesterday. There are 814 current positives of which 2 in intensive care, 18 in the Parini hospital and 794 in home isolation.