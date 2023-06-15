Thursday, June 15, 2023
Russia | Australia plans to stop Russia's plans to build an embassy near the Parliament House

June 15, 2023
Australia justifies the issue with national security.

Australia scuttles Russia’s plans to build a new embassy near Australia’s Parliament House. The reason is a threat to national security, said the prime minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday.

Russia currently has the right to manage the land located in the Australian capital, Canberra. Russia has planned to build a new embassy building in the area.

The Australian government has sought to nullify the land management agreement signed in 2008. Prime Minister Albanese has said that the construction plans are going to be stopped with changes to the law.

