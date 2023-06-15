Interest rates | In the United States, stock exchange rates reacted differently to the Fed’s key interest rate decision

As expected, the Fed kept its key interest rate unchanged, two more interest rate hikes are expected for the rest of the year.

Stateside the stock market closed on Wednesday in mixed moods after the central bank Fed’s interest rate decision. As expected, the Fed kept its key interest rate unchanged.

At the end of the day, the industrial index Dow Jones was down 0.7 percent, while the technology-focused Nasdaq finished up 0.4 percent. The broad S&P 500 hurt a bit, 0.1 percent.

The Fed’s key interest rate will remain in the range of 5.0–5.25 percent after Wednesday, but two more interest rate hikes are expected for the rest of the year.

The key indices dived immediately after the announcement of the Fed’s decision, but ticked up with the press conference of the head of the central bank, Jerome Powell. According to Powell, inflation is still too high, but according to him, the central bank has not yet made any decisions regarding the July meeting.

After ten consecutive interest rate hikes, the Fed is estimated to want more time to monitor economic development. Current data shows a mixed picture of the economy, including slowing growth, a tight labor market and high inflation.