SA Sunday, May 15, 2022, 9:44 p.m.



Russia launched this Sunday at least four missiles against military installations located in the surroundings of Lviv, in the west of the country, according to the regional governor, Maksym Kozytsky. Although the burden of the offensive continues to develop throughout the Donbas region and, more specifically in Lugansk, where the Russian forces continued with regrouping operations in order to face the key battle they intend to wage to take Severodonetsk. Advancing towards the city of Zolote, which is located about 30 kilometers.

But progress, according to a British intelligence report, is running out of steam. To the point that the plans to conquer Moscow, according to the aforementioned report, predict that in at least thirty days no achievements that are relevant to the success of the operation are expected.

In the city of Kharkov the withdrawal of the occupation forces would continue. “They continued to withdraw from the north of that region, but they will probably try to maintain a plot that defends their land lines of communication from Belgorod through Vovchansk to Izyum,” they explain from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW, for its acronym in English). ).

The Kharkov mayor, Igor Terejov, already assured on Saturday that there had been no bombings on the city in recent days. Thus the things the combats are still maintained in different points near the city, the second largest in the country. The Ukrainian authorities also assured that the attacks on the Azovstal steelworks, the last focus of resistance in the city of Mariúpol, do not stop while the negotiations for an eventual evacuation of the wounded do not advance either.

Russia, which is suffering huge casualties in this war, is reportedly training up to 2,500 soldiers in training camps in the Voronezh, Belgorod and Rostov regions, according to Ukraine.