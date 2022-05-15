Publisher Neon Doctrine and developers at Tanuki Game Studios have announced The Library of Babela 2D stealth platformer with old-school graphic adventure elements coming up PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam) during the 2022. The reveal was accompanied by a trailer and the first official images, which you can view below.

The Library of Babel is inspired by the namesake short story by Jorge Luis Borges and set in a world where humanity has been extinct for 20,000 years and populated by super advanced robots. This perfect robotic society is upset by the discovery of a mysterious Library containing books from the past, present and others that have yet to be written.

The player plays the role of Ludovik, a Seeker, who in spite of himself finds himself in a situation of great danger and will have to unravel a mystery linked to this incredible Library. As mentioned at the beginning The Library of Babilon is a stealth platformer with entirely hand-drawn 2D levels and graphic adventure mechanics, such as dialogue and inventory management, inspired by the classics of the 90s genre.

What do you think, the new project of Tanuki Games Studios seems interesting to you? Let us know in the comments.