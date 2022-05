Children walk in the streets of central Mariupol, Ukraine, in May 2022.| Photo: EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

Russia announced on Friday (20) that it has a reconstruction plan for the territories of Ukraine that have been affected by the military actions and that are under the control of its troops.

“We already have a timetable for the reconstruction work. We have created a special cabinet in which all interested bodies participate,” said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin during a working visit to the capital city of Kazan. of Tatarstan, Russia.

He added that experts are already in these Ukrainian territories to assess the necessary reconstruction work. “The first specialists are already there. In other words, the work is already underway. We will rebuild all the roads and the destroyed houses”, he emphasized.

The deputy prime minister added that a second package of measures aimed at economic recovery is on the way. “We have prepared a whole series of measures to get the economy back on track as quickly as possible and to get the financial system in order,” he said, admitting that there are many problems related to agriculture. According to Khusnullin, the task is “to return these territories to normal economic life as quickly as possible”.