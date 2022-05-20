May 20 2022 19:21
Today, Friday, more European countries recorded cases of monkeypox or suspected cases of the disease.
And the German Army Medical Service announced, today, Friday, that the Army Institute of Microbiology in Munich conclusively monitored, on Thursday, skin changes characteristic of the virus in a patient.
And the local Ministry of Health in Bavaria announced that the injured is a 26-year-old man from Brazil, explaining that he traveled to Germany from Portugal via Spain, and has been residing about a week ago in the Bavarian capital, Munich, adding that he also visited the cities of Dusseldorf and Frankfurt in Germany.
The ministry indicated that the patient is now isolated in a unit at the Schwabing Hospital in Munich.
In the Netherlands, the health authority was quoted by the ANP news agency today, Friday, as saying that several suspected cases of monkeypox had been detected in the country.
The agency added, quoting the National Institute of Health, that the tests that confirm the infection are not yet available.
In addition to Germany and the Netherlands, cases of the disease have been detected in many other countries, including France, Britain, Spain, Sweden, the United States and Portugal.
Today, Friday, the national health authorities in France stated that a 29-year-old man in the “Greater Paris” region had contracted the monkeypox virus, without traveling to a country where the virus is spreading.
The authorities added that the man did not show any serious symptoms, and he was isolated at home. The people he was in contact with were informed and instructed on how to act to avoid infection.
