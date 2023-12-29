On Friday, Moscow pledged to make every effort to prevent any foreign interference in the Russian presidential elections scheduled for next March.

Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russian Foreign Intelligence, said in a video clip published today that intelligence must make every effort to prevent such interference.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced this month that he would run in the elections.

“There is an important political event in the new year: the election of the President of the Russian Federation,” Naryshkin said, adding, “We must do our best to prevent possible attempts at external interference.”

Putin assumed the presidency on the last day of 1999 after former President Boris Yeltsin handed power to him.