In a significant move in Turkey's digital media landscape, BluTV, the country's leading subscription-based streaming service, has been acquired by Warner Bros. Discovery. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for the digital entertainment industry in Turkey, bringing giant Warner Bros. Discovery into the field of local content production and distribution. BluTV, known for its variety of local productions such as “Behzat Ç.,” “Bozkır,” “Prens,” and “Yeşilçam,” as well as a diverse collection of global films and series, now comes fully under the ownership of Warner Bros. Discovery. Previously, the conglomerate had acquired a 35% stake in BluTV, but the recent deal finalized the complete transfer of ownership.

The acquisition has significant significance in the Turkish digital broadcasting sector. The deal positions pioneer BluTV, the first and largest digital platform in Turkey, within the domains of a conglomerate that hosts global players such as HBO, marking a sea change in Turkey's media landscape. Such an acquisition had taken place in the recent past, reflecting the evolving dynamics of the digital media industry. The acquisition raises questions about potential changes in subscription rates and content strategy. With Warner Bros. Discovery's vast repertoire of content, there is the anticipation of seamless integration and immediate presentation of their catalog on BluTV. Additionally, the platform's original production is expected to expand under this new ownership.