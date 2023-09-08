Russia said today, Friday, that it had inflicted hundreds of casualties on Ukrainian forces in recent hours.

And Moscow announced that about a thousand soldiers from the Ukrainian army were killed, in contrast to Kiev’s statements that it is making slow but steady progress in its counter-attack.

But Moscow says its forces are still steadfast in their positions.

“Towards Donetsk, units of the southern forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repulsed 12 attacks,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“Towards Zaporizhia, units of Russian forces repulsed five attacks during the day,” it added.

Russia stated that Ukrainian casualties amounted to about 1,000 men in 24 hours of fighting.

Ukraine is trying to penetrate the Russian lines in the south of the city of “Orekhev” in an effort to split the ranks of the Russian forces and threaten its main supply lines.