Through the PS Blog, Sony has revealed which are the most downloaded games from PS Store in the USA/Canada and Europe for its PlayStation platforms. Let’s start with i Most downloaded PS5 games in Europe:
- Grand Theft Auto V
- fifa 23
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
- Remant II
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- F1 23
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Gran Turismo 7
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Atlas Fallen
- madden nfl 24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Among Us
- No Man’s Sky
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- Football manager 2023
- Diablo IV
Here instead i Most downloaded PS5 games in USA/Canada:
- madden nfl 24
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Remant II
- fifa 23
- MLB The Show 23
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Gran Turismo 7
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- High On Life
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- FINAL FANTASY XVI
- God of War Ragnarok
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Atlas Fallen
The most downloaded PS4 games
Let’s see the most downloaded PS4 games in Europe:
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption
- fifa 23
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- EA Sports UFC 4
- A Way Out
- Gang Beasts
- TEKKEN 7
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- The Forest
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Hogwarts Legacy
- goat simulator
- House Flipper
- Outlast
- Unravel Two
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- MONOPOLY PLUS
Here it is instead US/Canada list:
- Minecraft
- madden nfl 24
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Injustice 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Gang Beasts
- fifa 23
- Twisted Metal: Black
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MLB The Show 23
- A Way Out
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- Hogwarts Legacy
PS VR2 for PS5, the most downloaded
Let’s see what the games are PS VR2 most downloaded in Europe:
- Firewall Ultra
- Pavlov
- Beat saber
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad
- Green Hell VR
- Red Matter 2
- Swordsman VR
- VR Kayaking: Mirage
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter
As for the games PS VR2 on PS5 in US/Canadahere’s the list:
- Firewall Ultra
- Beat saber
- Pavlov
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad
- Mini Golf Walkabouts
- Swordsman VR
- Green Hell VR
- Synapse
- Red Matter 2
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
PS VR for PS4, the most downloaded games
Now let’s move on to PS VR games on PS4 for Europe:
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- Job Simulator
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Beat saber
- Sniper Elite VR
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- SUPER HOT VR
- The Guy VR
- DOOM 3: VR Edition
- Swordsman VR
Here are those instead USA/Canada:
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Job Simulator
- Creed Rise to Glory
- Beat saber
- SUPER HOT VR
- Sniper Elite VR
- Borderlands 2 VR
- GORN
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
The free to play for PS4 and PS5
We close with the lists of the most downloaded free to play games for PS4 and PS5 in August 2023 in Europe:
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys
- Rocket League
- Tower of Fantasy
- Apex Legends
- The Sims 4
- eFootball 2023
- Overwatch 2
- Trackmania
And his version USA/Canada:
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Tower of Fantasy
- Apex Legends
- Fall Guys
- Rocket League
- Overwatch 2
- The Sims 4
- rec room
- destiny 2
