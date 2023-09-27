Verstappen one step away from the title

Even if mathematics has not yet officially established it, this year’s world title now seems to be a foregone conclusion: already in the next round in Qatar, Max Verstappen will in fact need a 6th place in the Sprint to be crowned world champion for the third time in a row, all with six races to spare and with the Constructors’ title already secured by Red Bull in Japan. The Dutchman has dominated almost the entirety of this season, also establishing a new absolute record of ten consecutive victories. A goal that, in past years, seemed even difficult to imagine Bernie Ecclestonewhich managed Formula 1 for almost forty years before being sold to Liberty Media in 2016. The British entrepreneur therefore had the opportunity to see the greatest champions of this category at work, and he too, as well as others , a question was asked: who could be Max Verstappen’s potential successor in the sport’s roll of honor?

The challenge between Russell and Piastri: the differences

Among the possible candidates, according to the indications of enthusiasts, the names of have emerged George Russell and Oscar Piastri, who are currently experiencing two completely different situations: the Englishman, in F1 for five years and in Mercedes for two, has demonstrated that he has what it takes to be able to compete at the highest levels, but is unable to do so consistently due to the effect of a single-seater drop in performance after its golden era which lasted eight consecutive years and was interrupted by Red Bull. Piastri, on the contrary, is in his first season in the top flight, but at the wheel of McLaren he has managed to achieve impressive goals for a rookie, even more so following the step forward by the Woking team. As well as the podium in the Spa-Francorchamps Sprint race, the Australian was at his best in Japan, first qualifying 2nd and subsequently achieving his first career podium in a main race.

Ecclestone’s opinion

However, the question remains the same: who, between the two, has the possibility of truly becoming world champion? Specifically, Ecclestone thus responded to: Daily Mail: “I can’t decide on Russell – commented – I like him and he’s very talented, but it’s about understand what he is willing to do to win. I don’t think he thinks about the race, which Hamilton does. If I were a team owner, I believe that I would take Piastri. He is very good, but Verstappen is the best he has ever seen“. He had also previously expressed his opinion regarding the young Australian Ralf Schumacherthis time a f1-insider.com: “He’s a super talent – he declared – It’s hard enough to win the Formula 3 and Formula 2 championships, and Oscar won them in his first year. He won Oscar in his first year. It is extraordinary, we will hear many good things about him“.