Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Hakaniemi | Oil spilled from the machine into the sea near Pitkänsilla

September 27, 2023
in World Europe
In the afternoon, the oil spread over an area of ​​about 800 square meters.

About the work machine spilled a few liters of oil in the sea area between Pitkänsilla and Hakaniemi bridge on Wednesday afternoon, says the Helsinki Rescue Service.

The fire marshal on duty Joonatan Suosalon according to the report, a small amount of oil spread over an area of ​​approximately 800 square meters. The work machine at a nearby construction site had been taken away for repairs before the rescue service arrived.

“As is typical for oil, a small amount looks like there is a lot of film,” Suosalo says.

The rescue service says they have prevented further damage and are using booms to soak up the oil.

At five o’clock, the rescue service carried out finishing measures, Suosalo says. A little oil can still be seen in the sea today. According to Suosalo, oil would evaporate from the sea much faster in sunny weather.

