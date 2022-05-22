In Spain George Russell collected his third podium of the season, once again on the lowest step, but once again ahead of team mate Lewis Hamilton, slowed down at Montmelo by an incredible series of misfortunes and problems. The seven-time world champion, despite everything, finished the race in fifth place. A result that, overall, can make Brackley’s team smile in a 2022 that started amidst many difficulties. Of course, these are not the placings that the Stuttgart house has become accustomed to from 2014 onwards, but there is a feeling that the updates brought to the W13 are working and effective. Russell then gave a show on the track, making his shoulders wide and resisting with talent and strength the numerous assaults brought by Max Verstappen at the start of the race. Only the strategy helped the world champion to pass.

“Did I think I could win? Well, when you’re in the lead you obviously think you have a chance – candidly admitted the # 63 to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 after the GP – but we were trying to find balance on so many things. There was Max behind super fast and we had tire problems and the engine overheating. I didn’t know how to keep up with all these things. I managed to keep Max behind for a while, but it was clear that the best package was theirs today. So kudos to them. But it seems that we have found a turning point as a team. We are not fighting to win yet, but I think we have made good progress. I look to the next races with optimism“.

Russell was then asked to quantify the gap that separates them from the two top teams of this championship. The King’s Lynn native from this point of view seemed genuinely confident, speaking of posting even halved: “How much have we recovered on Ferrari and RB? Probably 50%. If we were before we were eight tenths now maybe we are three to four tenths behind. But it also depends on the circuit. On the straight here we didn’t jump and we gained a lot of time, while they lost something in the corners. This has benefited us here, with long straights, but next week in Monaco we may have to take a step back in terms of work. But I believe in this team. I’m sure we will find a solution “.