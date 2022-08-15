George Russell he couldn’t wait to be remembered especially for his performances on Sundays. If in 2021 the Briton had given a show in qualifying driving the Williams, with four prestigious entries in Q3 seasoned by an incredible front row at Spa-Francorchamps and a third position on the grid in Sochi (favored by the choice of soft tire at the moment right), 2022 saw a Russell protagonist especially on Sundays, with repeating top-5 placements: even 12 out of 13, and if at Silverstone he had not been involved in the initial accident he would have made a clear path.

Russell has improved in many respects, including the departure: until last year it was his weak point, while this season he lost positions only twice in the first lap (the Imola sprint and the Miami Grand Prix) and, favored by the compound advantage over the Ferraris, he maintained the first position even after the Hungaroring pole. Certainly thanks to Mercedes, which is not Williams, but also to a teammate like Lewis Hamilton who can teach him a lot: “I feel much safer driving. After a couple of races, it was like I was back in the days of karting, everything felt more natural to me. As a team, we did a good job in the starts, plus I believe that historically Lewis is one of the drivers with the best inspiration ever. Since I have been running with him, we are always the first and second in this data. And it is an advantage that we must take advantage of“, The Briton told The-Race. “At Williams we had a very fast car in qualifying, but the real pace of the car was a bit slower. I was in total confidence on Saturday, but in the end if the others exploited the car’s full potential there was no chance for me. I would have liked to be able to fight in the race with Williams as wellbut we did not have the necessary potential, we were always at a disadvantage compared to the others“.