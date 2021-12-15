From the gesture of Imola to the mask signed with a dedication: Valtteri Bottas And George Russell on the track they certainly did not love each other in light of a rivalry that exploded already in Bahrain in 2020 when the English driver was the Finn’s boxmate for a race weekend in place of Lewis Hamilton, stopped by the positivity at Covid-19. Bottas and Russell have been competing for years to occupy the coveted seat in Mercedes alongside the seven-time world champion, a position conquered by Russell after three years of apprenticeship with Williams.

At the wheel of the car of the Grove team, the 1998 class missed the appointment with the company on several occasions points area only to recover with the interests in the summer at the turn of the summer break in Hungary and, above all, in Spa in Belgium where an absolute phenomenon Qualification was then worth a second final place given that the starting grid was substantially transformed into the order of ‘I arrive. In Imola, on the other hand, on the occasion of the second act of the championship, Russell and Bottas were the protagonists of a disastrous high-speed accident approaching the Variante del Tamburello, where George tried to pass Valtteri outside putting his wheels on the grass and losing control of the car crashed into the side of the Mercedes W12 # 77.

What a man. 😂 Cheers VB! pic.twitter.com/FTg5X4PpFK – George Russell (@ GeorgeRussell63) December 15, 2021

Bottas in Abu Dhabi celebrated the last race before packing his bags for Hinwil, Alfa Romeo. Mercedes greeted the Finn with celebratory masks of Valtteri’s face, who left one to Russell: “Have fun“, Bottas’ message, a gesture much appreciated by George.