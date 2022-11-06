He is blond, has a boyish face and a certain resemblance to the gunboat Erling Haaland, another highland phenomenon. He is intrepid, handles the backhand with ease and serves and hits the drive with the same determination with which the City striker tears through defenses and pierces nets. He is an upstart who is overseen by his mother’s watchful eye from the stands, but Holger Rune knows how to handle it on his own. Well, if he knows. He nods the French public, witness to an outburst. He started the course as the 103rd in the world and closes it among the ten strongest. Another talent breaks down the door, the revolution continues.

This 2022, which had already marked a resounding turning point with the spectacular rise of Carlos Alcaraz, emphasizes the generational change. In Paris-Bercy, the young Rune, also 19 years old, resists everything and rises to catch his first Masters 1000 and send a message: ladies and gentlemen, here I am. The Nordic defeats Novak Djokovic in the final (3-6, 6-3 and 7-5, after 2h 32m), smashes several barriers and bursts directly into the top-10 World Cup, when at the beginning of the year it was the 103rd and in September of last year, the date of the only precedent between the two until this reunion in Paris, it was the 145th and emerged as an attractive promise. Today, Rune is a reality.

More information

The Danish celebrates becoming the first tennis player in his country to reach such a high level, and rounds off a monumental week. He got rid of veteran Stan Wawrinka, triple Grand Slam champion, before the clash against Nole, and then successively surrendered four members of the most noble plant on the circuit: Hubert Hukacz (10th), Andrei Rublev (9th), Carlos Alcaraz ( 1st) and Felix-Augger-Aliassime (8th). As a tie, a victory in style against Djokovic, which marks him as the youngest winner of the Bercy tournament since Boris Becker won it at the age of 18 in the 1986 edition; in turn, Rune is the first player since 1973 (when the ranking of the ATP) that knocks down five rivals of the top-10 in the same tournament.

In other words, new winds continue to enter men’s tennis, which is gradually shaping a new era. With Alcaraz currently in charge, you can’t lose sight of Rune, a finalist in the last four tournaments and a winner in two of them: Stockholm and Bercy, the latter being big words. He had signaled in the spring, when he triumphed in the Munich arena and then made his way to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, and now he deservedly wins the spotlight. Fantastic week and major victory against Djokovic, who was enjoying a good present (recent titles in Tel Aviv and Astana) and ran into the Nordic’s formidable response.

the revolution continues

Rune came like a shot, linking victories and sensations without stopping, but this time he entered the track of the Palais Omnisports de Bercy made a flan, stiff and tense, too impressed. Opposite was the champion with whom he was photographed a few years ago, he being then a child and Djokovic already a big man, almost thirty-something. In the afternoon of Bercy, time came and went, and that boy who dreamed of one day being like Nole found himself with the immense stamp of the Serbian, who in that past was a wonder and in this present of generational transition, even better.

The Danish was weighed by the mystique of the Serbian (35 years old) throughout the first set. He diluted himself and seemed to have disconnected, but Nole wasted the opportunity to open a gap in the second and then, in the third, already from you to you completely, he could not contain the impetuous proposal of his opponent. He had to put a lot of guts into Rune, who after achieving a double break he endured the onslaught and managed to abort six break options for the Balkan. He then squandered the first match point, thanks to a double fault, but held on to win. He thus avoided the seventh laurel of the champion of 21 greats and presented himself world-wide in a big way.

It’s Rune, added to the revolution. New times are coming and he – the first reserve for the Masters Cup that starts next Sunday in Turin – joins the great coup of the emerging ones. The future is here. To find the last time that two tennis players so young appeared in the top-10 you have to go back to May 2007; then Djokovic himself and Andy Murray, both 19 years old, rebelled. Both are still in the fight, but times change. Nole can attest to that.

“WINNING HERE IS A GOOD STEP, BUT I HAVE BIGGER DREAMS” BC | Madrid Rune has been advised for three weeks by Patrick Mouratoglou, the Frenchman who directed Serena Williams and who currently occupied the bench of Simona Halep. However, the former number one has been suspended for doping (EPO in pills) and the coach has allied himself with the Dane, although he has not disassociated himself from the Romanian. See also The Club World Cup .. Al-Ahly reveals a surprise in its squad against Palmeiras “To beat Novak you have to have something special or extra, and Holger definitely has it”, valued the trainer, while Djokovic praised his “fighting spirit”. After all, the Nordic managed to turn the duel around thanks to his faith and the support of the public, whom he managed to get into his pocket in a fundamental maneuver. “It’s kind of a little dream come true, but I have bigger dreams,” Rune warned. “The fact of winning these types of matches, against someone like Novak, is a good step along the way,” continued the winner, who pointed to his “courage” as a key factor in deciding the final in his favor. Rune is noted at the same time that Alcaraz governs. Asked about them, Djokovic expressed: “They are very complete at their age, there is not a big difference. In physical terms they are similar and work very hard; they defend extremely well and have a lot of dedication. Rune has a better backhand and Alcaraz has a better forehand, but in general all of their shots are very good”. The Serbian will now travel to Turin, with the aim of sealing the year with another trophy in his hands. He would be the fifth after Rome, Wimbledon, Tel Aviv and Astana. “It’s no secret that at this point in my career, every tournament I play is important. I will try to win it. I feel very good and I think I’m playing very good tennis, ”he concluded.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.