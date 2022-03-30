The PlayStation Plus Collection is an extra advantage that subscribers of this service can obtain in their PS5. This is a collection of titles from PS4 that marked that generation of consoles. Which can be downloaded and enjoyed at any time and at no extra cost.

In it we find games like Batman: Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Ratchet & Clank, God of War, among others. It is a very good option for subscribers in PS5 to enjoy these games, if they didn’t at the time. Unfortunately, you will have to run to download one of them, since it is about to say goodbye to this collection.

Persona 5 will say goodbye to the PlayStation Plus Collection

Through a blog post from PlayStation the games that will be part of PSPlus in April. At the end of this comes a bit of discouraging news. The successful RPG of Atlus, person 5will no longer be available in the PlayStation Plus Collection from the month of May.

There is a ray of hope for those who want to try it on PlayStation Plus Collection. According to the same statement, those who download it before May 11 will be able to continue playing it without any problem. The game will remain in their library as long as they keep their subscription to the online gaming service active.

At its launch time, person 5 It was considered one of the best RPGs of all time. Its reviews reached very high values ​​and even now it is highly recommended by the public, almost six years after its release. It is clear why he earned his place in the PlayStation Plus Collection.

Although the specific reasons for his departure were not given, you still have time to enjoy it. So if you are one of the lucky ones that you have PS5 and you like RPGs, don’t stop trying person 5. You may also want to make the most of the PlayStation Plus Collection before they remove some other title.

