In “At the bottom there is room“, Francesca Maldini’s butler, peter mckay, was missing since the previous season. Everyone in Las Nuevas Lomas thinks that he is traveling, but in reality he was kidnapped by Claudia Plainsfrom whom he would be about to get rid of.

Peter managed to get rid of the ‘Shark Gaze’ helper by playing sick to get him to come close and knock him out. Then, he left the room where he was, as fast as he could, but because he is in terrible condition from being locked up, he can’t run and walks slowly.