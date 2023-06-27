WP: Ukraine has only a few weeks to return the territories

Professor of Public Administration at Harvard University named after Douglas Dillon Graham Ellison told under what conditions Ukraine can return the lost territories. His words bringt Washington Post.

The expert called the condition for the return of the territories of Ukraine and stressed that this should happen within just a few weeks. “Unless Ukrainian forces in the coming weeks are more successful than they have been so far, Ukraine will not regain all of its territory within 16 years,” he said.