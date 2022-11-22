The 81-year-old lady hit and dragged for 8 km in Senigallia was called Sigrid Tschope: the driver of the vehicle involved was stopped

He was called Sigrid Tschope the 81-year-old German woman but resident in Italy for years, who lost her life in the late afternoon of last Saturday in a dramatic circumstance on the streets of Marzocca, in Senigallia. The flash investigation by the police has already identified and arrested the man who ran over her.

A very unpleasant and absolutely unusual episode took place in the Marche region late last Saturday afternoonon November 19.

The Traffic Police, which conducts the investigation, has in part reconstructed the dynamics of what happened.

An 81-year-old German woman living in Marzocca of Senigallia for many years now, she had gone out despite the pouring rain to take her little dog for a walk.

For reasons yet to be clarified, but most likely during a crossing, a van passed and has hit the puppy. Desperate, the woman reached her four-legged friend and, bent over the asphalt, she was trying to rescue him.

Just then, though, it passed another vehicle which also invested her.

What’s unusual is that the second vehicle grabbed onto the lady’s body and got it dragged for a good 8 kilometersreaching via Podesti in Senigallia.

Sigrid Tschope’s investor identified

It was gods who sounded the alarm passers-by who, seeing a lifeless body on the ground on the asphalt, immediately alerted the authorities.

The fact that i bodies of the lady and the little dog were like this distantjoined to testimony of the driver of the vanwho admitted that he had inadvertently invested only the puppy, prompted the police to to investigate.

Investigations that, apparently, have led to the desired result. Thanks to viewing the recordings of surveillance cameras placed on the entire 8 km route in which Mrs Sigrid Tschope was dragged, it was possible locate the medium involved in the accident.

This would be a SUVsled at that time by a man of about 60 years local. Man who was arrested and will now be questioned.

It is difficult for the investigators to think and believe that he has not noticed anything. They will follow updates about this tragic event.