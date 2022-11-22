The Art of Fighting 2 what a show. Here’s how the night at the PalaMeda went between boxing, boxing and chef Cristian Benvenuto’s dinner

PalaMeda sold out for The Art of Fighting 2the event of boxing And kickboxing held on Saturday 19 November in Meda (municipality 30 minutes from Milan famous internationally in the design sector). Organized by Edward Germani And Luca Cecchettipresented by the beautiful TV presenter Frances Agnati and from Valerio Lamanna (the voice of ring sports in Italy), The Art of Fighting 2 kept its promises: the fights were spectacular, as were the breakdance, heels dance and robot dance performances by the dancers chosen by Roman Froz (dancer, choreographer, external teacher e external judge of the television program Amici di Maria De Filippi), the dinner prepared by chef Cristian Welcome was appreciated by the guests and there were numerous VIPs in the front row such as the very popular showman Pintus.

In the highlight of the part dedicated to kickboxing, Luca Cecchetti he passed on points Hamada Azmani on the distance of the 3 rounds of 3 minutes each. Azmani replaced Portuguese Fredo Cordeiro at the last moment, but he asserted himself even if Cecchetti’s victory was never in question. Luca Cecchetti is from Medese and therefore was the most applauded athlete of the evening. While training in Bollate, even the boxer Momo El Maghraby he fought at home: the fans who followed him to Meda were very many and cheered like a football stadium. Momo dominated Albanian Kristi Doni for four rounds inducing the referee to declare the technical knockout.

In the highlight of the part dedicated to the boxingthe European bantamweight champion Alessio Lorusso he liquidated the Georgian twice Mikhail Soloninkini. The European Boxing Union title was not on the line. Still in boxing, the super welterweight Christian Mazzon he overtook the Croatian on points Dario Borosa. Mazzon is trained by former WBC light heavyweight world champion Giacobbe Fragomeni who was immediately recognized and greeted by the public demonstrating that his popularity has not diminished even though he hasn’t fought for several years and his victory on the Isola dei Famosi dates back to 2016.

Still in boxing: the Lightweight Francesco Paparo outscored Simone Carlin on points demonstrating the excellent technical qualities that led his gym mates to nickname him King Papachenko (inspired by the Ukrainian champion Vasily Lomachenko).

In kickboxing, Vadim Lungu beat Abdul Kassimi by knockout in the first round. Very spectacular, the only female fight of the evening: Cristina Caruso and Chiara Giusti they gave everything for three rounds, exchanging punches, kicks and knees (as required by the rules of the K-1 style of kickboxing) and in the end Cristina Caruso prevailed on points.

“We are fully satisfied with the success of the event – explains Edoardo Germani – in all its aspects. We worked to make the public understand the quality of the show (not just sports) that we were offering and the public responded in a big way by buying all the available tickets (as many as 1,200). We also had a good number of journalists, photographers and video makers whom I thank for following an event dedicated to two sports that are unjustly considered minor in Italy. I say unfairly because for decades boxing and kickboxing have had their own public that fills the facilities, when the event is well organised. Thanks also to SportItalia which will broadcast The Art of Fighting 2 on Monday 21 November at 20.00. Considering that we have organized two consecutive successful events, I do not exclude that the third event of The Art of Fighting series is set up in a larger facility than the PalaMeda. We want The Art of Fighting to become synonymous with quality, passion, commitment and the other factors that guarantee the public a first-rate show. Anyone who buys a ticket to attend an The Art of Fighting event is on the safe side.”

