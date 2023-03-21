A rumor arises that speaks of the beloved franchise donkey kong. It is said that the project is being developed Vicarious Visionswho worked in crash bandicoot and are owned by Activision. Apparently the studio started working on the new D.K. in 2016.

Shigeru Miyamotocharacter creator and legendary designer of Nintendo, you would have watched the game and would have been very pleased with what you saw. However, the project was transferred to the planning and development branch of Nintendo in 2018 just as it was launched on the market Super Mario Odyssey.

This game is believed to be a reboot of the franchise and that more than a 2D platform game, it is now a 3D one and it would be thought to debut on the next console of Nintendo. Which would also give them the perfect excuse to add a storage area. donkey kong to the theme park Super Mario World.

Via: My Nintendo News

Author’s note: If Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard, they would have somehow developed a main, Nintendo-exclusive franchise video game for Nintendo… think about it.