In fact, on the third day of the second year of war, there was no respite from the bombs on the horizon. Indeed, Moscow is doubling its ships in the Black Sea, as if to indicate that “missile attacks and drone strikes are being prepared,” the Ukrainian military reported.
Torture chamber discovered in Zaporizhzhia
Meanwhile, after Kherson and Kharkiv, horror returns to the occupied region of Zaporizhzhia, where according to the general staff in Kiev, the Russians have set up a torture chamber in the city of Vasylivka. To the east, the Moscow offensive continues, with the founder of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announcing the conquest of the village of Yahidne, north of Bakhmut, while the mercenaries claim they are less than two kilometers from the center of the iconic city of the Ukrainian resistance in Donetsk.
Towards the dreaded Russian Spring Offensive
Even though the dreaded large-scale offensive expected in the spring has not yet hit the country, the air-raid alarm has sounded twice across Ukraine, with Russian attacks in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson, where 3 civilians are injured in the bombings. Kiev forces have in turn attacked Russian-occupied Mariupol, claiming the destruction of an occupier ammunition depot.
Jets remain Kiev’s main demand
The issue of fighters remains crucial, on which Joe Biden had “a private conversation” with Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been asking for F-16s from his American ally for some time. But “Ukraine doesn’t need jets for now,” Biden said in an exclusive interview with ABC newsexcluding “for the moment” the hypothesis of sending F-16s to Kiev.
Putin isolated, Zelensky: sooner or later his people will kill him
While rumors are multiplying that Vladimir Putin is increasingly isolated internally in his persistence in the offensive against Kiev, Volodymyr Zelensky curses the Tsar: sooner or later his entourage will kill him. Because “the predators will eat the predator” and “they will find a reason to kill the killer, but they will need a reason”.
Zelensky: 1877 villages still in Russian hands
There are currently 1,877 Ukrainian towns and villages in Russian hands. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his speech to the participants of the event of the Federal President of Germany dedicated to solidarity with Ukraine. He brings it back Ukrainska Pravda. “The occupier is trying to increase this number and add millions more broken destinies to those already broken,” Zelensky said.
The EU sanctions 7 Iranian companies: they supply drones to Moscow
In the new package of sanctions that the European Union has developed in relation to the war in Ukraine there are also seven Iranian companies, found guilty of having “supplied unmanned aircraft” to Russia. The text states that the European Council believes that these Iranian companies have “manufactured unmanned military aerial vehicles that have been used by the Russian army in a war of aggression, including against civilian infrastructure”.
A 28-year-old American volunteer died in battle
Andrew Peters was the name of the 28-year-old American volunteer who died on February 16 in a battle in the Ukraine. He brings it back Ukrainska Pravda citing the Cnn. Peters, who fought with the International Brigade defending Ukraine, was a US Army veteran who served in Afghanistan in 2014.
