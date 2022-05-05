His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, affirmed that the UAE Armed Forces have become an exceptional model that carries the values ​​of humanity and sacrifice, spreads the message of tolerance and giving, and extends a helping hand to support legitimacy and conflict resolution, to ensure the stability of peoples in various regions of the world.

His Highness pointed out that “their defense forces and their heroes have proven their ability to confront dangers and respond to aggression from the land of our dear homeland, in a clear message that shows the extent of its strength and daring in confronting everything that would prejudice the homeland, its security and stability.”

His Highness said: “On this national anniversary dear to our hearts, we renew our pride in the strong will of the Union, which gathered visions and united efforts towards strengthening joint national action, in a way that contributes to preserving the security and stability of the homeland and providing a safe life for citizens, and for everyone who lives on the good land of the UAE.” .



