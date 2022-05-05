The curfew will be in effect in Zaporizhzhia for the whole of May 9th, the day on which the Day of Victory over Nazism is celebrated in Russia. This was announced on his Facebook profile by the mayor of the Ukrainian city, Anatolii Kurtiev, specifying that the measure will be in effect from 7pm on 8 May to 5 on 10 May. The mayor explained that the curfew was decided for fear of a major Russian offensive.

On the other hand, the parade on 9 May in the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk was canceled. This was established by the Russian authorities. “For now they are not yet possible – said the first deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Sergey Kiriyenko, quoted by the UNIAN news agency – but that moment will come soon and the victory parade will parade through the streets of the cities of Donbass” concludes.