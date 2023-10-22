Chairman of the public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov reported an attempt to poison 77 Russian pilots during the celebration of the 20th anniversary of their graduation from the Armavir Military Aviation School by an agent of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Sunday, October 22.

According to Rogov, the cake and whiskey delivered for the holiday contained poison. Fortunately, we didn’t have time to try the poisoned products.

“It turned out that immediately after delivery the courier quickly left Armavir and after that bought a plane ticket. The delivery man was detained; he turned out to be a native of Melitopol,” he said.

The suspect admitted that he knew about the poison in the products.

Currently, operational services are searching for other saboteurs involved in the poisoning attempt.

The news is being updated