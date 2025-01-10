01/10/2025



Updated at 11:45 a.m.





He Real Betis exercised this morning at the Luis del Sol sports city with the presence on the pitch of Rui Silva. The goalkeeper is awaiting the official status of his transfer to Sporting de Portugal, an operation estimated at around 4.75 million euros plus one in variables for sporting performance. This is the second green and white transfer in this January market after that of Assane to Como for 11.5 million that occurred days ago.

In the first team training session, Manuel Pellegrini had the presence of Rui Silva and also the goalkeepers Fran Vieites and Adriánwho together with youth player Guilherme, will now be in charge of defending the green and white goal until the end of the course unless there are changes in the situation of Álvaro Valles, separated from the Las Palmas Sports Union and with an agreement closed with Betis to join as a free agent starting next June 30.

In addition to the Portuguese, men like Bellerín, William Carvalho and Chimy Ávila, who are absent for this match, were not on the grass of the sports city.

Youth players such as Dani Pérez, Jesús Rodríguez and Pablo García did participate, who have been working with the seniors all week. This afternoon Pellegrini will give the press conference prior to the match at the José Zorilla and will offer his squad list.