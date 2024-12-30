The Premier League continues its course and this Monday December 30

They will measure their strength in the Old Trafford stadium

Manchester United and Newcastle

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Matchday 18 of the championship.

Manchester United comes into the match having faced Newcastle and AFC Bournemouth while Newcastle played their last Premier League matches against Manchester United and Ipswich Town. After the match against Newcastle, Manchester United will play against Liverpool and Southampton. For its part, Newcastle will play against Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves.

Manchester United – Newcastle

Premier League standings and statistics

Before the kick-off at Old Trafford stadium, Manchester United occupies the position number 14 of the Premier League standings with 22 points, while

Newcastle occupies the position number 7 of the table with 29 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Premier League standings.

So far, in the Premier League Manchester United has a balance of 21

goals in favor

and 24

goals against which have meant 6 games won, 4 drawn and 8 lost. Newcastle comes into the match having scored 30 goals and conceded 21, which has resulted in 8 games won, 5 drawn and 5 lost.

So far in the championship, Manchester United has achieved 4 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses at home, while Newcastle has achieved 3 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses as a visitor.

Check the Premier League goal scorer and assist tables before the match between Manchester United and Newcastle.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Premier League match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Manchester United and Newcastle today

The match between Manchester United and Newcastle corresponding to the day Matchday 18 The Premier League takes place today, Monday, December 30, at Old Trafford. The game will start at 9:00 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN, DAZN 1, DAZN 1 Bar.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, the Manchester United schedule, the Newcastle schedule and the Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.