The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costafailed to receive on Tuesday (21.Mar.2023) the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, for the JEO (Budget Execution Board) meeting, scheduled for 8:30 am. As found the Power360the head of the president’s economic team Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was waiting for 45 minutes, when he decided to return to the Farm because of the rest of the day’s agenda.