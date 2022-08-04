Ricky Bibey, the rugby star, died of a heart attack when he hit his partner. A family friend revealed details of the events that took place the same day the athlete died.

Needing three operations and covered in blood, The successful real estate agent Jennie Platt and mother of two children was taken to a medical center in Florence, Italy, seriously injured.



In fact, the cries for help at the Hotel Continentale were what alerted the local police in the early hours of July 16.

A family friend in conversation with the British media ‘Mail Online’ revealed some details about what happened and the tragic outcome.

What happened in Italy?

He had been in and out of various centers, and this trip was to try and get him back on track, but it ended in tragedy.

According to the source, Ricky Bibey and Jennie Platt decided to travel to Italy to rest.



The athlete lately had not had good results in his career, as he had been in recession for six months due to various problems with his mental health.

“They went to Florence for what was supposed to be a health spa break … He had been in and out of various centers, and this trip was to try and get him back on track, but it ended in tragedy,” he said. the friend of those involved.

On July 16, the couple, who had been together for three years, had gone out to have fun.

According to the autopsy and a drug test, the athlete and his girlfriend had consumed cocaine and alcohol.

Security cameras show Jennie Platt arriving at the hotel.

They had gone out at night and enjoyed being in Florence

“They had been out at night and enjoyed being in Florence, which as everyone knows is a beautiful city, enjoying sights like the Ponte Vecchio and Michelangelo’s David,” the source said.

When they got to the room, Ricky Bibey started hitting Jennie Platt as part of an alleged erotic gameaccording to the police report given to the aforementioned British newspaper.

“The people involved are both British and at the moment we are working on two theories: an erotic game gone wrong or some kind of domestic argument, but the general direction is that of an erotic game”, detailed the authorities.

Nevertheless, This hypothesis was denied by the victim’s lawyer, who stated that it was mistreatment.

Jennie Platt after the attack

The woman was taken to a hospital seriously injured.. This is how the Prosecutor’s Office made it known at the time: “He is in serious condition, but fortunately he is stable.”

After a few days, Jennie Platt was able to cooperate with the authorities. She is currently in a wheelchair while recovering and was taken to another hotel in the city.

“Jennie is devastated. She is the victim of a shocking and violent attack,” she said.

Her friend also described her as a strong person: “she runs a successful business and is desperately trying to come to terms with what happened to her and Ricky’s actions before his death.”

As reported, Jennie Platt has not been able to get out of the shock caused by the beating that almost killed her, much less the unexpected end of the violent encounter.

Sad news this morning with the passing away of former, Trinity prop, Ricky Bibey … he played 60 games between 2007 & 2009 as well as playing with Wigan, Leigh, St Helens & Oldham … he was just 40 years old pic.twitter.com/hTkegSRVcI — Trinity Heritage (@TrinityHeritage) July 17, 2022

On the other hand, STefano Goldstein, Jennie’s attorney, stated that his client was indeed the victim of an attack. According to the businesswoman’s version, her partner lost control.

“She has been released from hospital but is still in Italy because she needs a specialized medical flight to repatriate her back home where she can hopefully try to rebuild her life,” he told the British outlet.

