Rufián compares Junts’ speech on immigration with that of Aliança Catalana: “I listen to them and I listen to Orriols”

The ERC spokesperson in Congress, Gabriel Rufián, compared this Friday Junts’ speech to demand the transfer of powers in immigration with that of Aliança Catalana. “I listen to the representatives of Junts in Congress justifying this decision and I listen to Orriols,” he stated in an interview on SER Catalunya.

Rufián defends that Catalonia has the “maximum possible powers until it becomes independent” but not with “xenophobic intentions.” “Why do you think Junts suddenly remembers this? Because Aliança Catalana eats up a lot of electoral ground,” he stated.

PSOE and Junts had set the goal of closing an agreement for the transfer of immigration powers before the end of the yearbut in the end they have not achieved it.

According to Rufián, the continuity of Pedro Sánchez as president of the Spanish government depends on Junts and he has been convinced that Carles Puigdemont’s party will end up making the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, president. “He has been voting with PP and Vox in Congress for months and they are preparing the ground,” he expressed.

On the other hand, the Republican spokesperson has flatly rejected a government of PP and Vox. He has warned that the cost would be that people “suffer in an inhuman way.” “I refuse that the basis of my growth is the suffering of people,” he added. As Rufián has highlighted, the difference between PSOE and PP is that the socialists can be forced, and the popular ones cannot.

Regarding the State budgets, he has limited himself to saying that there have been conversations between ERC and PSOE and that his party will vote in favor of the accounts “depending on the music that is played.”