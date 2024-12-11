The Galician president, Alfonso Rueda, has appealed to the productivity and innovative capacity of Stellantis as “the best endorsement” of the group’s future plans. Alfonso Rueda met this Wednesday, together with the Minister of Economy and Industry, María Jesús Lorenzana, with those responsible for the Stellantis plant in Vigo to address the new innovation plans planned at the Balaídos factory.

A meeting that takes place just after the multinational decided to take the battery plant to Zaragoza, specifically Figueruelas. One of the great projects that Stellantis had planned for its Vigo factory but that remained a mere illusion after the sudden departure of Carlos Tavares from the management, but that came to fruition only a week after that resignation.

Finally, Stellantis and the Chinese CATL announced an investment of 4.1 billion to carry out this project in Zaragoza with the intention of starting its production throughout the year 2026. The forecast is that the new facility can reach a productive capacity of up to 50 GWh.

This unexpected change of course generated an uncertainty that Rueda himself admitted and wanted to clear up as soon as possible. At the end of the meeting, the president stated that the “best endorsement” of the Vigo factory is in its “historic productivity records and innovative capacity” that has made it the winner of the most advanced models of the brand in full transformation towards electrification.

The president of the Xunta has indicated that, despite the difficulties of the international context, The Vigo plant is the one that produces the most vehicles of the group in Spain. In fact, it indicated that in 2023 it manufactured 22% of the vehicles produced in the country as a whole: 531,000 units, 31.5% more than the previous year, of which 13% are 100% electric cars.

“These are the best credentials of the Stellantis plant in Vigo, which is the head of an entire sector in Galicia that last year achieved historical highs in business figures and exports,” he highlighted. Specifically, he pointed out that company billing reached 13,000 million, 12% more than the previous year.

Exports

Regarding sales abroad They broke a record by reaching 9.4 billion, 14% more than in 2022which represents 31.3% of Galicia’s total exports. Sales of components grew more than the sector as a whole, 18%, 2,050 million euros.

Likewise, Alfonso Rueda has transferred the commitment of the regional administration to this industry“strategic for the Galician economy, which encompasses more than 200 companies and nearly 25,000 jobs in Galicia,” he said. Regarding this, he recalled that the Galician Government has announced an investment of more than 230 million for the sector between 2024 and 2027, within the framework of the Automotive Master Plan.

Specifically, since 2010, the Xunta has continued to support Stellantis Vigo with a public investment of 93.2 million in aid, fundamentally oriented to the “great challenge facing the automotive industry” referring to the progressive implementation of the smart factory and electrification.