His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the State and Supreme President of the United Arab Emirates University, confirmed that the country’s celebration of National Environment Day tomorrow (Sunday) coincides with a historic event, which is the Conference of the Parties “COP28”, which was hosted by the UAE during the past months of November and December, and witnessed Reaching an unprecedented agreement to limit climate change by reducing carbon emissions.

In his statement on this occasion, Nusseibeh noted the keenness of the wise leadership to support efforts to protect the environment, achieve sustainable development, and preserve natural resources for future generations, in continuation of the approach of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, in protecting the environment.

He stated that the UAEU roadmap complements and expands the UAE's record in seeking practical solutions to climate change, with a focus on renewable energy, waste reduction, and reuse of natural resources.

He said: “We rely on our expertise in the field of agricultural and water technology, and scientific and engineering solutions that benefit from the UAE’s ecosystem, and we harness our understanding of finance, society and societies to promote change in human behavior that is the root of climate change… and we work to reduce uncertainty and inability to To predict the effects of global warming.

He added that there are a number of ongoing research initiatives in the United Arab Emirates that aim to address climate change, including promoting rain enhancement, as the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Sciences (UAEREP) contributes to innovation in the field of water security through the development of science and technology and the implementation of policies to increase the availability of Water.

His Excellency explained that in line with the United Arab Emirates’ declaration of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, the United Arab Emirates University has established an infrastructure to achieve a balance between economic and social development and environmental sustainability. In this regard, he pointed out that the Office of Scientific Research at the United Arab Emirates University has established the Development Goals Research Program. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to raise awareness among students and the community about the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and find sustainable solutions to global challenges.

His Excellency pointed out that this program aims to enhance students’ research capabilities and enable them to contribute effectively to society, as the university funded 104 research projects in which 468 students participated, with a focus on sustainable development goals such as quality education, clean water, sanitation, decent work, economic growth, and life on a regular basis. the earth.

He said: “We also have the UAE University’s Climate Action Agenda, which aims to support the UAE’s commitment to achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

He stressed that the agenda commits the university to hiring doctoral students in the field of hydrogen and clean energy, achieving goals of using renewable energy to meet electricity demand on campus, and expanding climate-related initiatives, such as the postdoctoral fellowship program on climate action.