The director from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)Christopher Wray, announced this Wednesday that will present his resignation before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office next January.

Wray, whose term does not end until 2027, was nominated in 2017 by then-President Trump, during his first term as head of the White House, and has recently been criticized for being “partial” regarding the cases that the tycoon had open.

Republican congressman Matt Gaetz, nominated by Trump for the position of attorney general, was one of those who led criticism last July against Wray, whom accused of “protecting” President Joe Biden regarding the illegal gun possession case involving his now-pardoned son, Hunter Biden.

Wray was also questioned about the role of the FBI before and during the assault on the Capitolalthough he was in charge of investigating the events that occurred on January 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters attacked the legislative headquarters in Washington. More than 900 participants in the assault pleaded guilty to different crimes to have their sentences reduced during the proceedings opened against them. In fact, Trump has promised to pardon those convicted for the assault once he reaches the White House.

Trump announced in early December that would nominate lawyer and researcher Kash Patelwho worked at the Pentagon during his first term, as the new head of the FBI. According to the magnate, Wray’s successor worked on the “discovery” of the alleged Russian plot to interfere in the 2016 presidential elections.