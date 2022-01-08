Ruby palomino and his mother contracted coronavirus days before the end of the year parties, so he could not celebrate his triumph in The artist of the year, since he became ill as soon as the talent reality show ended. After several days of being in quarantine, the singer assured that she had overcome COVID-19, although unfortunately she could not share these important dates with her family.

“I hadn’t told anyone, but as soon as I finished ‘Artist of the Year’ I fell ill. My mom and I wanted to travel to our land to spend the holidays with the family, but we spent it in quarantine, calm, watching our series, me playing instruments, a little frustrated, but also grateful that I did not get sick while in the contest because I did not reach the final. On Monday we took another test and we are now free of the virus, “he said in an interview for Trome.

In addition, the singer revealed that she had planned to celebrate her victory in Gisela Valcárcel’s program with her relatives, but began a different year than she had thought. “Yes, I have not even been able to celebrate my triumph (of The Artist of the Year).”

Artist attacks those who criticize his musical genre

Ruby Palomino responded to her detractors after winning over Yahaira Plasencia. The interpreter of “Cholo soy” wrote a strong message in which she made it clear that she will always maintain her essence and love for rock on stage. “The contest has taken me out of my comfort zone. People think and say: ‘oh, but he sings everything like rock’. Sometimes I laugh because I have tried to maintain my essence, I can sing huayno, chicha or ballads, however, I always have to maintain that. It’s easy to imitate the artist, but trying to make the song your own has been a challenge for me as an artist, I want to explain that to people ”.

Ruby Palomino won over Yahaira Plasencia in the final of The Artist of the Year. Photo: Instagram / GLR

Ruby Palomino revealed painful experiences in love

The singer revealed her best kept secret in an interview with La República. Ruby Palomino surprised when she told that she was unfaithful for revenge. “They have been unfaithful to me. I have been unfaithful, in revenge, in wickedness and I know that I would not be again. I can’t say I’m holy. When trust is broken, it is because I have lived it. Be wise, learn from the mistakes of others, do not reach out to burn yourself in the fire. “