All 20 football clubs in vidoecoferenza were present. Sunday and Wednesday Super Cup with 50 percent of the audience

The Lega Calcio Assembly unanimously decided that for the 22nd and 23rd matchdays of the top league scheduled for the weekends of 16 and 23 January, only 5,000 people will be able to attend the matches. The twenty-first day scheduled for Sunday and the Super Cup final on Wednesday 12 will still have 50% of the audience.

We are moving towards the postponement to a later date for the match between Cagliari and Bologna. The Lega Council is in fact evaluating the calendar issue in light of the Covid situation, ANSA learns. The match between Fiorentina and Turin is moving towards postponement to Monday, while the situation regarding the Udinese-Atalanta match is being analyzed after the new infections that emerged today.

Ulivieri: “Only 5000 at the stadium? Big sacrifice for the club but careful choice “

«I believe that this decision of the Serie A League was taken in agreement with the Government, pending the confrontation on Wednesday. For the companies it is a big sacrifice on the other hand the reality of the contagions on the rise did not leave other roads. It seems to me a prudent choice ». The president of Assoallenatori (Aiac), Renzo Ulivieri, thus comments to Adnkronos the decision of the Serie A League to allow a maximum of 5,000 people to enter the stadium on the occasion of the 22nd and 23rd of the top league for the Covid emergency .

