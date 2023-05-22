He Italy spin enters its final stage. The last week, which starts tomorrow, should be very good for Colombian cycling, as far as the location of its cyclists is concerned in the general.

Einer Rubio, with wings on the Movistar jersey, after his victory in last Friday’s stage, he is 14th overall and one minute 09 seconds off tenth place, which is occupied by Luarens de Plus.

Santiago Buitrago he is 15 to 2 minutes 02 seconds from that coveted place in a big race and also has serious aspirations to move up.

No pressure

The two have many options to finish within that select group and for that they have the mountain they want in the third and final week, which starts tomorrow after the rest day on Monday.

There are four high mountain stages, with finals at the top, with days above 5,000 meters above sea level, which should benefit the two Colombians.

Perhaps Rubio has it clearer, since he does not have the need to work for anyone on his team, he is responsible for a good performance and with the victory on Friday and fifth place yesterday, he has climbed positions in the standings. He is free to make his career, to go for his own. He is the top ranked of his group.

25 years old, Rubio looks fit and is one of the serious cards for the final part of the competition, so it could be given as one of the ‘fixed’ of the general, if nothing extra happens.

Einer Rubio has shown that his pedal stroke is good in the mountains, that he is going through an excellent moment and will be able to fight for another partial victory and drawers in the standings.

This Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, in the time trial with a high finish, Rubio will have the opportunity to move like a fish in water and put together an excellent performance. From now on, because of what he has been through, he is one of the revelations of the Giro.

Conditioned

Buitrago is not so clear about it, since he has a mission in his team: to help Damiano Caruso, sixth, 2 minutes 36 seconds behind the leader, Bruno Armirail.

The team’s Bogota runner Bahrain, if he has some freedom, he will be able to opt for a stage victory and to enter the ‘Top’ 10, which since before the start of the competition was his main objective.

Thomas Pidcock was second and Santiago Buitrago, third in Liège.

Bruno Armirail is the leader, but it is safe for Geraint Thomas, Primoz Roglic and Joao Almeida, in his order, his great enemies.

Yesterday, he gave in at the end and it is ruled out that he continues in front of the general classification.

The fight is centered between Thomas, Roglic and Almeida, but it is clear that the first two, especially the Slovenian rider, is the one to seize the pink jersey and win the Giro d’Italia.

