This Sunday, May 21, the candidate of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) for the governorship of Coahuila, Armando Guadiana, said that his “corcholata” for the 2024 presidential elections is Claudia Sheinbaum.

“I am defined with Dr. Sheinbaum. Independent of the others, I support her like my family because she is a woman of great character,” she said in an interview with the Milenio media.

He assured that the intelligence and professional preparation of the morenista make her the best course for the internal process of the cherry party. “It is time for women, but you have to know which women.”

Added to this, in his official Twitter account, Guadiana assured that Sheinbaum promised to incorporate Coahuila into the Sembrando Vida program and promised the creation of the State Institute of Agriculture.

He even said that the Head of Government and the national leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, promised that, if Guadiana wins, half of his government would be revoked so that the “people decide if I should continue or not like your governor.”

Sheinbaum is visiting Torreón, Coahuila, to support the Morena candidate who will seek state governorship in the upcoming July 4 elections.