The networks explode with anger! María Pía and Carlos Vílchez premiered “Send whoever is in charge”, but fans of “Rubí” do not forgive that they have taken away the space from the novel.

Maria Pia Copello and the ‘Charlotte’ returned to the small screen, this time, through the América TV signal with “Send whoever is in charge”, a program that premiered this Monday, February 6 at 1:30 p.m. Although thousands of viewers were very curious about this new format, a part of the audience expressed their annoyance for a particular situation: they cut the telenovela “Ruby” to give space to the magazine.

This is not the first time that this type of modification has happened in the schedule, since something similar happened when they reduced the air time of the plot with Bárbara Mori to broadcast some matches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. “MQM” interrupted the broadcast “Ruby”the networks were filled with hundreds of complaints.

Users regret the cut of "Rubí" for the premiere of "Send whoever sends". Photo: America Television / Televisa / Twitter

What scene from “Rubí” did they cut to put “MQM”?

When the clock struck 1.30 pm, “Rubí” stopped broadcasting and gave way to “Send whoever rules” just at a moment of great tension in the soap opera. In this episode, the car accident suffered by Hector (Sebastián Rulli’s character) was shown.

Thus, we see that the protagonist is talking on the phone, very upset because they tell her that now Alejandro, who was once engaged to her, is taking care of his lover in the hospital. Watch the video of the abrupt cut below:

Will “Ruby” be replaced by “Send whoever’s in charge”?

For now, everything indicates that América TV has a secret strategy that unites “Rubí” with “Send whoever is in charge.” Because the novel generates good rating points, the channel will still broadcast some chapters for longer, presumably, to ensure that viewers of the fiction connect with “MQM” and that can benefit it in audience levels.