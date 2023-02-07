Last Sunday, the Chivas team drew a valuable local draw in the game against Querétaro. In addition to the goalkeeper Jiménez’s error, and after Mayorga’s feat in scoring the equalizer in compensation, what also drew attention was the absence of Jesus Chiquete.
The Mexican player did make the trip with his teammates. He even made it to the stadium, although he was surprised that he was no longer seen in training prior to the start of the match. Commentators mentioned that he may have been dealing with an injury, as he also did not appear on the substitute bench; in addition to rumors of a possible altercation with the coach.
To put an end to all the speculation, minutes before the start of the game, the team reported through their social networks that Jesus Orozco Chiquete He had a family problem, for which he immediately informed Paunovic and he approved his departure to resolve the personal matter.
“Our head office, Gilberto Chiquete, received special permission to attend to a personal matter. That is why today has not been considered in the call”they published.
In the absence of information on the magnitude of the problem, and according to information from HalftimeIt is expected that the footballer will not appear for the matchday 6 match against the Tuzos del Pachuca. In 90 min we will continue reporting.
