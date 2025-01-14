Although he already played his first minutes with the Sevilla shirt against Valencia, Ruben Vargas He is now a new Nervión footballer after being presented to the media this Tuesday. Supported by Sevilla’s sports director, Víctor Orta, Vargas already comments on what his feelings were when he arrived, and above all what objectives he sets at a collective and individual level in Nervión.

«The first days went very well. I felt a good feeling with my teammates and the fans, and with Victor (Orta). “I didn’t need much to tell my agent that I wanted to go to Sevilla,” were the first words of the Swiss international, who already knows what it’s like to live the atmosphere of the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán despite the low hours experienced by the group led by García Pimienta. .

«It is very special to be here. And when we made it 1-1 I loved the reaction. When we scored the stands got very loud and I like that. The goal is for us to be like this all the games at home so that we can give our best. I want to win every game with this team. It is important that we are positive for the next game,” said the winger in a very well-trained Spanish.

There was plenty of Sevilla reinforcement about what his virtues are as a professional: «I am an offensive player who can also defend. I have experience in the Bundesliga. “I feel good to be in LaLiga now, I am very happy here and in a team that likes to treat the ball well, I think I feel better every day.” Questioned about how the previous negotiations had been, a name came up that Vargas himself knows well in the Sevilla squad as he comes from the same country, Switzerland: “I talk a lot with Djibril (Sow). He wrote to me when he heard I could come, he wrote to me and I called him. “He thought it was a good place for me, to help the team, and I think that’s very positive.”