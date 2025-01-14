“The problem with opinions is that even idiots have one”: Investor lieutenant Anthony Power, who is unpopular with many fans, has left the Lions after more than eight years. A look back at the strangest and most conflicting moments – and the best quotes.

Anthony Power, deputy of investor Hasan Ismaik, left the third division soccer team TSV 1860 Munich at the turn of the year. The 58-year-old is going back to the USA; he will continue to work for Ismaik, but no longer in Munich. This marks the end of a spectacular era that has lasted more than eight years – and the legendary poster in the fan block with the inscription “Power must go” can be disposed of.