Ruben Tuesta He is one of the most famous Peruvians on social networks. He has 16 million followers on Youtube and 33 million on TikTok. his character is cheeks, a version of Kiko, the conceited child from the humorous series ‘El Chavo del 8’. He lives in Argentina, but recently arrived in Peru and gave his grandparents and dozens of children and adults a fun moment who attended his show called ‘Mission Cheeks’, whose show was held at the Canout theater, located at Av. Petit Thouars 4550, in Miraflores (Lima).

“My grandparents came from Chiclayo. I’m from Chiclayo, My family is from Chiclayo. So, it was the opportunity to bring my grandparents and some uncles and cousins ​​to the show”, revealed the also singer, who assures that the field of art has attracted his attention since he was in high school, when at the end of the school year, together his friends came to represent the neighborhood of ‘Chavo del 8’. “I made you laugh a lot. My grandmother is a seamstress and she made me the costume of Kiko. I went to Argentina, I took acting workshops and, with the appearance of TikTok, my character became known. (…) The secret of my growth is to represent a father, mother and son, each one can feel identified, ”she said.