Cali America breathes. The scarlet team beat Independiente Santa Fe 2-0 this Sunday and defended the continuity of their coach, the young Lucas González, whom the players supported in a press conference on Saturday.

The América de Cali soccer players ratified the support they had given coach Lucas González off the field. The scarlet team defeated Independiente Santa Fe 2-0 in the game that, if they lost, would be the young coach’s last game in charge of the team.

Adrián Ramos, the same person who 24 hours earlier had led the message of support for González at a press conference at the Cascajal sports venue, was the one who scored, at minute 28, after a still ball, the first goal that made the team breathe .

With the confidence of having scored in the first half, América was better placed on the field and was superior to Santa Fe for most of the game. At minute 51, again on a still ball, the team from Cali increased the difference thanks to a header from Andrés Sarmiento.

In the end, around 79′, the Argentine Fabián Sambueza, from Santa Fe, received the red card, after accumulating two yellow cards for dangerous play. América, for its part, closed the game with category and certified the continuity of Lucas González as coach.

“As a coach you must understand that football belongs to the players. We are only here to help. Building links takes time. The support the guys have shown and the work they’ve done has been incredible. Finish this as it ends, I couldn’t be more proud to lead these players”, said an emotional González at a press conference.

Then, he added: “We had a team that had the character to go and take the ball away from Santa Fe. Santa Fe had no way of finding solutions.”

Juan Portilla, who was one of those who led the support for González, stressed that support for the coach is given on the field.

“It became clear that we did not win in any way and that the idea of ​​the game is good, that it is up to us to be intelligent. We applied very well what we worked on during the week and we consolidated as a group, which was the message we wanted to convey: that we are the ones who play”, he expressed.

Now, with González ratified, América is already putting the magnifying glass on its visit on Wednesday, against Unión Magdalena. A new opportunity for González and his team to support the idea of ​​continuing the process on the pitch.

