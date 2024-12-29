Ruben Semedoformer player for Villarreal, Huesca and Reus, and currently part of Qatari Al-Khor, has been arrested by Portuguese justice for an alleged crime of domestic violenceafter allegedly beating and holding his girlfriend at her home.

“The Lisbon Public Security Police, through the Criminal Investigation Brigade of the Vila Franca de Xira Police Division, arrested a 30-year-old citizen in the early hours of December 29, 2024, for crime of domestic violence“, stated the Portuguese body in a statement.

“On the night of December 28, a 30-year-old woman was victim of attacks and threats by her partner, for which she was detained at the suspect’s home for a few hours until she managed to go to a PSP police stationwhere he filed a complaint. The victim had several visible bruises, so the emergency services were called and she was treated at the hospital,” stated the letter from the public authorities.

Rúben Semedo was imprisoned in the past for violent crimes. In 2018, the footballer He spent five months in prison after being accused of attempted murder, injuries, threats, illegal detention, illegal possession of weapons and robbery with violence..





Despite having achieved his freedom at that time after paying 30,000 euros in bail, the defender was also arrested twice during his journey in Greek football with rape and domestic violence charges.