Dermatological diseases such as rosacea, blepharitis, atopic dermatitis and psoriasis can trigger dry eyes, especially when these lesions affect the facial area, since they can alter the functioning of the meibomian glands, responsible for secreting the lipid layer of tears, as ophthalmologists have warned. Miranza Group.

In depth

More specifically, Rosacea is one of the diseases most frequently seen in patients with dry eye.. “Up to 20% of patients with ocular rosacea have no signs of facial rosacea. Ocular rosacea causes palpebral inflammation (in the eyelid), red eye, sensation of dryness, repeated styes, photophobia and even corneal ulcers,” the specialist detailed. Anne Perezby Miranza Begitek.

Another common disease of the eyelid skin is blepharitischronic inflammation of the meibomian glands that causes inflammation and irritation in the eyelids and therefore dry eyes. Blepharitis is also called dysfunction of meibomian glands and is a chronic problem that affects dry eye patients.

In the case of atopic dermatitis, characterized by dryness of the skinthe immune system responds in an exaggerated or inappropriate way, which can affect the tear glands, contributing to dry eyes. Furthermore, the main symptom of this pathology is the itchrubbing the eyelids being an important cause of blepharitis, a condition that, in turn, can cause dry eyes.

Dry eyes are also a common manifestation among patients with psoriasis. This chronic inflammatory skin disease, like atopic dermatitiscan interfere with the tear glands, which are what keep the eyes hydrated.

Recommendations

The ophthalmologist Maria Gessafrom Miranza Virgen de Luján, has pointed out that treatments such as artificial tears, exfoliation, specific nutrition, blood derivatives, or anti-inflammatories They currently allow people with dry eye to have a good quality of life..

Regarding the most innovative treatments for dry eyes, Anne Perez has pointed to intense pulsed lightwhich acts on the periocular skin and reduces the symptoms of this condition, since “it has an anti-inflammatory effect and stimulates the drainage of the glands, thus improving the quality of the tear film and ocular lubrication.” Thus, not only improves eye health, but also that of the periocular skin.

In addition to these in-office treatments, experts have emphasized that people with dry eye follow a series of daily recommendations such as taking frequent breaks when using screens, blinking regularly, wearing UV protective glasses, eating a diet rich in omega-3s, and avoiding environments with intense air conditioning or heating.

“People who suffer from dry eyes have to know that it is not just about putting a simple artificial tear that in the end is a measure that treats the symptoms of dry eyes, but does not treat the cause“, he highlighted Alejandra Amestyfrom Vissum Grupo Miranza.

To take into account

Dry eye is a pathology that affects in Spain five million people and has important repercussions on the quality of life. In this regard, professionals have indicated that makes daily activities difficultsuch as reading, working with screens and driving. Additionally, it can cause discomfort, visual problems and, in some cases, injuries to the ocular surface that damage the cornea and conjunctiva.

Likewise, they have highlighted the impact that it can have on an emotional level, since the patient may suffer changes in mood as a consequence of chronic pain, as well as difficulties sleeping that can lead to depressive processes. For this reason, they have recommended that you consult an ophthalmologist if you have signs of dry eye to receive an accurate diagnosis of the type of dry eye you suffer from and its causes, as well as the most appropriate treatment to relieve your symptoms.