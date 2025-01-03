The artist refers to a video released by the Santiago Abascal political group with a version of the song in which he mocks Pedro Sánchez

The Panamanian singer-songwriter Ruben Blades has reported the unauthorized use of his song ‘Peter Navaja’ on the part of Vox for a “crude” parody, which he considers “a violation” of his copyright.

«Let it be clear that I am not part of the Vox agenda, that we were not consulted for the creation of this crude parodyand that I consider the use without permission of my musical or literary creations a violation of my copyright. “What does the Society of Authors of Spain say about this?” Blades said in a statement collected by Europa Press.

The video to which the artist refers has been broadcast by Santiago Abascal’s political group on their X account with a version of the song in which mocks the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. «May Pedro Navaja and his entourage of sycophants and corrupt people not end our hope for a change of course for our nation. Let’s toast to 2025 being the year in which we begin to rebuild everything,” Abascal wrote.

Thus, Blades has insisted that he has not authorized any political group from any country to use his music and that the “disrespect” It is even “more insulting” as it is a political party that seeks to “destroy the democratic essence.”









«It is even more insulting to me that this violation of my copyright comes from those who support projects that seek destroy the democratic essence that allows the greatest possible representation of the human social ideal and the creation of a more just and supportive society,” he added.