Activists interrupt Hilary Clinton's speech at Columbia University

Activists interrupted a speech by former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at Columbia University. This follows from a report published by Fox News. video recordings.

The footage showed Clinton ascending the podium to begin her speech. She was not given the opportunity to do this by the protesters who were present in the audience. “Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton, (…) you are a war criminal. The people of Libya, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Palestine (…) and the USA will never forgive you,” one of them shouted.