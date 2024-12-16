Christmas has arrived on RTVE. Live Christmas on RTVE… like at home is the name that the organization has given to the special programming which will be broadcast on its channels during the Christmas period. The Christmas Lottery, the chimes with David Broncano and LalaChus, the Inocente Gala and MasterChef Junior will be some of the main broadcasts these weeks.

The first of them will be the retransmission of the Lottery drawnext Sunday, December 22, from 8:00 a.m., with Sandra Daviú and Blanca Benlloch in front. Furthermore, for the fifth consecutive year, RTVE will produce and distribute the signal for all media for free. This same process will be repeated on January 6, with the Children’s Raffle, led by Lucía Vinaxa.

Christmas Eve will be marked by Telepasión 2024: The big liedirected by Patricia Conde and Aitor Albizua, and the musical specials starring Estopa and Rosario. At dinner New Year’s Eve, José Mota will embark on his 2024: Operation AI AI oh and David Broncano and LalaChus will be in charge of saying goodbye to the year and welcoming 2025 with Chimes The Revolt.

Chimes ‘The Revolt’. JOSE VELASCO / EP

MasterChef Junior 11 and The Christmas Grand Prix These will be the contests that will be broadcast during the Christmas season. The first reopens the kitchens after the recent victory of Inés Hernand in the Celebrity edition and thus brings together the smallest candidates in its eleventh edition to celebrate the holidays in the kitchen and with many surprises. For its part, the space presented by Ramón García will have three specials full of new features after its brand new existence in the summer season.

Wilbur, Cristinini and Ramón García attend the presentation of the RTVE 2024 Christmas programming. JOSE VELASCO / EP

The Innocent Gala, the New Year’s Concert of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, celebrating the bicentenary of Johan Strauss and the 60th edition of the Three Kings parade, They will also have their space on La 1 on December 28, January 1 and January 5, respectively.





For its part, humor returns to La 2 on Christmas Eve how we laugh with The house of humorstarring, among others, Jordi Hurtado, and Marc Giró will offer his Christmas special Late Xou. On New Year’s Eve, this chain will have Love The 90spresented by Ángel Carmona, Ana Morgade and Fernandisco.

As for the contests, Aitor Albizua will celebrate the holidays with Figures and Letters through two specials at 10:00 p.m. on December 25 and January 1 with Joaquín Reyes and Eva Soriano as guests at Christmas and José Corbacho and Ana Morgade to welcome the year. With Know and Win, Jordi Hurtado will have the presence of 4th ESO students from December 23 to January 7, since these will be the contestants.

Victoria Martín (Masi) and Henar Álvarez attend the presentation of the RTVE 2024 Christmas programming. JOSE VELASCO / EP

In RTVE PlayHenar Álvarez and Masi will be the hosts of the special programming. On December 22 he will welcome the holidays with a To heaven with her Christmas, with Paco León and Toni Acosta as guests. This same day the platform launches RTVE Christmasa new themed channel that offers 24 hours of Christmas content.

And, leaving television, public radio also proposes a Christmas full of excitement, entertainment and magic. The RNE Christmas programming It begins on December 22 with the broadcast of the Lottery by Pepa Fernández and her team.





On Christmas Eve, Toño Pérez will bring out more than one smile with Especial Poca Joma con la Nochebuena, which will be followed by the now traditional Radiopassion 2024 with Salvador Jiménez and the voices of Radio Nacional. And on New Year’s Eve, Paco Clavel and Juan Sánchez will present the special of the night of December 31, from the Prado del Rey studios. The grapes will be taken and at 1:00 a.m. they will give way to Sergio De la Rosa from Santa Úrsula (Tenerife) to do the same, but from the Canary Islands.